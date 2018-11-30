WWE Matches of the week (30th November 2018)

It’s the last day of November, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. Are you ready to call the week off? You better be ending the week with some fun WWE binge. Luckily, we’re here to tell you what matches you should plow through.

From fun title matches to hard-hitting encounters, this week was full to the brim with high-octane action. But these five matches were the best of the best. So let’s welcome December the right way with these matches coming at you right now.

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler – RAW

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler should take the cake for the most number of matches together. Normally, we would be sick of these two by now, but how could we when they’re just good? This time, the two are slugging it out for the Intercontinental Championship. It’s as fast-paced as it can get, with Rollins not needing the Curb Stomp to win the match. After a successful defense, Rollins should be more confident in hosting more open challenges in the future.

Lars Sullivan vs. Keith Lee – NXT

Someone must’ve ordered a monster brawl because we totally got one. Two of NXT’s biggest monsters Lars Sullivan and Keith Lee squared off in the main event. It’s rare to see both men get manhandled by their opponents, but it’s not like these men are ordinary. Lee unleashed all the chops on his arsenal to try and beat Sullivan, attempting to end it with a moonsault. But the big man caught him with a Freak Accident. Welcome to the Lars Sullivan Territory.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy & Tony Nese – 205 Live

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali both want the same thing—the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. But when a bigger evil threatens their existence, they can settle their differences and overcome the odds. This is exactly what they accomplished after outlasting the onslaught of Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese. Alexander ended the affair with a massive Lumber Check for the win. The question remains: how long can Ali and Alexander keep the peace?

Battle Royale Match for a TLC Opportunity – SmackDown Live

The women of SmackDown Live stepped up to the plate and GM Paige gave them a platform to do so. With an opportunity to be added to the Triple Threat match at TLC, everyone not named Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair participated in a huge Battle Royale. In the closing moments of the match, Asuka and Sonya Deville were left slugging it out in the apron. After a knee to the face, Asuka is back in the title hunt as she completes the title match at TLC.

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley – NXT UK

But probably the best match of the week goes to the finals of the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley gave us a classic match for ages. After tweaking her back during the opening moments of the match, Storm fought through it all. But when it’s time to execute Storm Zero, her back gave out, allowing Ripley to capitalize with a Riptide for the win. History was made, a new champion was crowned, and a new era dawned on NXT UK.

