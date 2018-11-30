Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are at it again on Twitter. As if they’re Twitter feud on who gets to use the moniker “The Man” wasn’t enough, Rollins is once again calling out Lynch for her Twitter antics. This time, Rollins fired the first shot.

Let’s back up the story a bit. Becky Lynch decided to have a little fun on her Instagram story by mocking Charlotte Flair’s recent heel turn. She used a Simpsons reference, the infamous Frank Grimes, to describe how Flair suddenly turned into Becky Lynch. Someone from Twitter was kind enough to save the screencaps from Lynch’s recent social media shenanigans.

Lynch successfully launched another zing against her TLC opponent, but someone took notice of this and it wasn’t Flair or Asuka. Seth Rollins called Lynch out for this after a fan said that Lynch deserved to be called “The Man” because of her hot social media takes. Naturally, Rollins wasn’t happy to share his moniker with someone like Becky Lynch.

Once upon a time being “The Man” was about going into the ring and proving it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT….not excellence in internet trolling. Clearly I’m doing it all wrong. https://t.co/OH41mnMGTL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 29, 2018

While Lynch has yet to comment, we all know another Twitter feud is upon us. Lynch recently returned to live TV last Tuesday and now she’s starting a fight before the weekend. At this point, we should hand Becky Lynch the Twitter Championship aleady.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)