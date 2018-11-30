Remember when Zack Ryder was the biggest name in WWE? He was way over back in 2011 and got himself over with the help of his YouTube show. Everyone was hot for Ryder, but one key figure wasn’t—WWE COO, Triple H.

On a recent edition of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast, host Bryan Shepard revealed the reason why Triple H didn’t like Zack Ryder that much. According to his source, Triple H didn’t think Ryder looks like he could fight anyone in the ring. It’s a petty reason, really. But if the second most important executive in WWE didn’t like you, they will definitely make you realize it.

“They don’t use Zack Ryder, I don’t know what the friggin’ deal is there except for Triple H obviously historically hasn’t been a very big fan of Zack’s. So I was told this a long time ago but Triple H felt like Zack couldn’t handle himself or he didn’t look tough. So hasn’t been high on him in a while now. It’s a political environment and making the right friends matters, let’s face it.”

It’s a damn shame because Ryder really had a thing going on during the height of his popularity. WWE could’ve capitalized on his soaring fame by giving him a bigger push. While he did win the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, they were rather short title reigns. WWE just kept him stuck below the midcard and now he’s just hosting a toy apparel show for the company’s YouTube channel.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T to Ringside News for transcription)