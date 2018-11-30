If there’s someone who knows a thing or two about early retirement, it has to be Edge. The Rated-R Superstar had to hang his boots in 2011 due to cervical spinal stenosis. Edge knows how to value his health above everything else. And he wants Roman Reigns to do the same thing.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge compared himself with Reigns, who recently had to step away from wrestling due to leukemia. Edge sympathized with the former Universal Champion because they both had to let go of their dream jobs. But he reiterated that he doesn’t think Roman Reigns should return if it means he’ll be in good health.

“The first thing I felt when I heard the news was sad, but I don’t think Roman wants people to feel that way. I feel for him, but the best thing he can do is surround himself with his family, and that’s what he’s doing. As long as he gets healthy, who cares if he ever wrestles again? I watched him on Raw and thought that moment had to be really, really difficult, but he handled it with poise and class.”

It’s going to be sad if Reigns chooses to retire from wrestling. But true fans should always wish the best for their favorite Superstars, even if it means not seeing them in the ring. And it’s not like Roman Reigns will be gone from the WWE forever. He can always pop back from time to time the same way Edge does. Edge even expressed how proud he is of his recent appearances.

“I can’t physically put someone over, but I can feel very confident in my ability to tell a story through a promo. That’s what Mick Foley does when he comes back, and that’s what I want to do. So when I heard I was with Becky and Charlotte, they have one of the best stories in wrestling, and I knew I could help further their story along.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com)