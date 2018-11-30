The WWE will once again roll up their slaves and perform for the troops next week. The company announced today that their 16th annual Tribute to the Troops event will take place from Fort Hood, Texas on December 4, 2018.

While they didn’t include the main card for the event, WWE promised to bring along celebrities and musical acts. WWE will also bring their Be a STAR bullying rally and other military outreach initiatives. Last year’s event aired on the USA Network as a two-hour special featuring Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live. Check out the full announcement below.

The 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Fort Hood, Texas. This is the second time Fort Hood has hosted The Most Patriotic Show of the Year, first serving as host in 2010. While in Fort Hood, Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families stationed on base. Activities include a Be a STAR bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations across the base. WWE Tribute to the Troops began in 2003 to honor our servicemen and women and their families. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts in what is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)