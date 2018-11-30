Braun Strowman recently underwent elbow surgery and there have been rumors that the ‘Monster Among Men’ may not be fit in time for WWE TLC. Strowman was written of television a couple of weeks ago after a vicious beatdown on WWE RAW.

ALSO READ: 10 Awesome Brock Lesnar photos you need to see

PWInsider is now reporting Strowman will be at WWE RAW this week in Houston but there is no word on whether he will just be backstage or make an appearance on the show. As of now, Strowman vs Corbin is still booked for WWE TLC even though WWE are exploring the possibility of a multi-man TLC match in case Strowman isn’t fit in time.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)