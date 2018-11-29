10 Awesome Brock Lesnar photos you need to see

When we picture ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar nowadays, we think of the Suplex machine who shows for RAW once in a while, even while WWE Universal Champion. We forget that Lesnar is a legitimate fighter and his fantastic first run in WWE. In this article, we take a look at 10 awesome Brock Lesnar photos that show a different side of ‘The Beast’.

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin

One fact some WWE fans may not know is that Brock Lesnar was roomates with fellow amateur standout Shelton Benjamin in developmental. The duo were even a tag-team for a brief period before Lesnar was called up for his debut on RAW.

Dinner with legends

This photo was taken ahead of WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble during a dinner hosted by members of the Saudi Elite. Lesnar is pictured here with The Undertaker and Kurt Angle.

Love for guns

Brock Lesnar was often discussed his love for hunting and the outdoors. Lesnar is seen here holding a sniper rifle and looks pretty darn comfortable with it.

Comparison with a legend

Brock Lesnar is pictured here in 2013. In the photo, Lesnar is comparing the size of his hand to that of that of the late great Andre The Giant.

Lesnar stands tall on SmackDown

This photo was taken after the infamous episode of WWE SmackDown where the ring broke under the weight of Lesnar and Big Show after a superplex.

A day at the beach

This photo was taken on set during the shoot for WWE’s 2003 SummerSlam commercial. You can check out the video below.

Lesnar pumps iron

Here we see Lesnar pumping Iron during his first run in WWE as part of a photo shoot. Lesnar had one of the most successful rookie years in WWE history.

On the road

This photo was taken on one of WWE’s tours of Japan during the early Ruthless Aggression Era. Lesnar is pictures with Tajiri and a fresh-faced Bryan Kendrick.

A brutal return

Another one of the awesome Brock Lesnar photos in this list is this one from his match afainst John Cena soon after his return to WWE. Lesnar destroyed Cena on the night in one of the most one-sided beating Cena has taken in his career.

Lesnar and the Four Horsewomen

In this photo, taken after WrestleMania 31, Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman stand with the Four Horsewomen of MMA who include future RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and future NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

