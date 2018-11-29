5 WWE Superstars John Cena refused to put over

John Cena is one of the biggest names in WWE history alongside The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even Hulk Hogan. For over a decade, Cena ruled over WWE as the top guy. But backstage stories will tell you that he didn’t reach the top because he’s an overall swell guy. However, there have often been rumors of WWE Superstars John Cena refused to put over.

Cena has a reputation of sometimes “burying” younger wrestlers although it doesn’t really happen nowadays. At the height of his popularity, he was known as “Super Cena” because he barely loses to anyone, even to the more promising Superstars. Here are just five of the unfortunate ones Cena was able to bury.

Bray Wyatt

One of the WWE Superstars John Cena didn’t put over at the right time was Bray Wyatt.

Back in 2014, John Cena and Bray Wyatt were part of a great storyline. Wyatt was determined to find Cena’s breaking point and to convince him to join the dark side. Throughout the build-up, Wyatt made Cena suffer through mind games involving children and the song “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” Their rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 30 where Cena promptly defeated Wyatt like he’s nothing. Way to crap on an interesting character, John.

The Miz

The Miz did the unthinkable and became the WWE Champion in 2010. He was then thrust into a rivalry with John Cena in the first half of 2011. Although Miz beat Cena at WrestleMania XXVII, the moment was overshadowed by the rivalry between Cena and The Rock. If anything, Miz was treated like a nobody during the entire storyline. Cena would once again upstage Miz at WrestleMania 33 when he and Nikki Bella beat Miz and Maryse in under a minute.

Baron Corbin

Back when Baron Corbin sported his long hair, he showed a lot of promise as SmackDown Live’s lone wolf. He even won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017, so it’s safe to say WWE had a lot of faith in him. But when it was time to cash in his briefcase, Cena spoiled the moment and cost him the match. They had a feud for a while in which Corbin never got to beat Cena. Corbin’s stock never recovered from there, but thank heavens he’s doing okay on RAW.

R-Truth

Remember when R-Truth was the top heel of the company? I bet most fans already forgot. In 2011, he was in the midst of a feud with Super Cena involving his imaginary friend “Lil Jimmy.” R-Truth had a very entertaining act going on and fans were actually excited to see the veteran finally win the WWE Championship. But at Capitol Punishment 2011, Cena pretty much toyed with R-Truth the entire match. He even splashed him with water at one point. Yikes.

The Nexus

But probably the biggest crime of Cena was his desecration of one of the most promising stables in WWE, The Nexus. The group led by Wade Barrett had a chance to solidify their claim as a dominant team in a Team WWE vs. Team Nexus match at SummerSlam 2010. Cena led Team WWE to victory despite being outnumbered and receiving a DDT on concrete. No one’s that strong, but apparently, Cena is. Edge, Chris Jericho, and eventually Cena himself knew that this was a bad idea but it’s just a little too late. Nexus could’ve become the next NWO.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)