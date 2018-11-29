With WWE TLC coming in December, this edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup looks at Braun Strowman’s injury issues and what WWE could have planned to replace Strowman vs Corbin is he isn’t free in time.

The WWE Rumor Roundup also takes a look at a SmackDown star potentially moving back to NXT as well as WWE’s possible plans for Lars Sullivan after his debut.

Braun Strowman to miss TLC

Braun Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery and even though his match with Baron Corbin is still officially on for WWE TLC, it now looks like Strowman may not be fit in time show the PPV. WWE have reportedly planned a massive TLC tag-team match instead.

Bidding war for Lars Sullivan

WWE is hyping Lars Sullivan’s debut with vignettes on both RAW and SmackDown. Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the debut storyline for Sullivan will involve some sort of bidding war for Sullivan similar to Bam Bam Bigelow’s WWE debut in the ’90s.

With giants like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on RAW, it’s more likely that Sullivan will go to SmackDown.

Matt Hardy isn’t done with wrestling yet?

My last @WWE match hasn’t happened yet, so this particular cycle shall be #BROKEN.. But I’m sure the DELIGHTFUL cycle of Hardys & Hennigs doing battle shall continue in the future. pic.twitter.com/GY0ou5nLU2 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018

Although it looked like Matt Hardy had hung up his boots and was transitioning into a backstage role in WWE, Hardy replied to a fan on Twitter saying that he hasn’t had his last match yet.

Although it’s just a comment on Twitter, we can safely assume that the ‘Broken One’ could definitely make a return to the ring someday.

Is Tyler Breeze moving back to NXT?

Tyler Breeze has had no luck on the main roster despite being a talented performer. He hasn’t had much to do since his tag-team partner Fandango got injured and it now looks like Breeze could be returning to NXT.

Breeze appeared at the latest WWE NXT taping and faced NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

Another run in NXT would be great for Breeze and give him time to do something more substantial until Fandango is fit again.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)