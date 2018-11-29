This week on WWE SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch made her return and was quickly thrust into a TLC match with Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC. After winning a Battle Royale later that night, Asuka was added to make it a dream Triple Threat TLC match.

Aside from the obvious star power, there’s a reason why Asuka was added to WWE TLC. According to Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE decided to add Asuka to keep Becky Lynch from taking too much damage. After Lynch recovered from a broken face, they wanted to keep The Man as healthy as possible before WrestleMania 35.

“Who knows what kind of condition Becky is in and they’re putting her in a match with tables, ladders, and chairs coming off of a concussion. I mean it’s very possible that the reason Asuka’s even in the match is so that her and Charlotte can carry the load here and not put Becky at risk.”

It’s a sound theory meant to keep Lynch away from any possible injury. To be fair, it’s quite risky to put Lynch in a match full of objects that can break her face in an instant. Asuka and Flair carrying most of the action will definitely help the SmackDown Women’s Champion in the long run. Despite this, it’s safe to say that Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka will be a show-stealer at WWE TLC. They should even put it in the main event.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T to Ringside News for transcription)