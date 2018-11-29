Toni Storm recently conquered this year’s Mae Young Classic after defeating Japan’s top female wrestler, Io Shirai. Now that she’s officially part of WWE under the NXT UK brand, Storm just got closer to her dream opponent: “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Storm recently did an interview with SPORTbible where she got candid about the MYC and her future in WWE. Storm shared her thoughts about being part of WWE’s expansion on the UK and her NXT UK Women’s Championship match with Rhea Ripley. But when she was asked who she wants to face in the main roster, Storm quickly had a name in mind.

“I’ve always dreamt of having a match with Becky Lynch. I’ve always wanted that to happen. She said it at the 2017 Mae Young that she would love a match. And then I was speaking to Sasha [Banks] in a recent interview and she said she would love to step in the ring with me. Actually, kind of thinking about it that might be quite good!”

And honestly, who else is excited to see this match go down? Considering the brands these women belong too, fans will have to wait for this dream match. Two of the most badass women in WWE could be a potential headliner at WrestleMania, something Toni Storm herself wants to accomplish. “One day I’m going to headline WrestleMania!” she said.

Storm also shared her thoughts on being the face of NXT UK women’s division. She said she’s under a lot of pressure, but she can definitely push through and face anyone, be it Io Shirai or Rhea Ripley.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure and it’s definitely very difficult to deal with because, yeah, there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders and a lot of pressure to be the best in any locker room. But I just keep doing my thing. I keep pushing through. I figured that if I can come from nothing in Australia all the way to NXT UK, then there’s no limit to what I can do. So I just need to keep pushing like I always have done.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com)