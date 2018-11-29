After weeks of back-to-back episodes, WWE NXT UK has officially concluded the tournament to crown the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. It all came down to Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley in the finals and while historic, it’s also one hell of a fight.

When the dust settled, it was Rhea Ripley who took home the NXT UK Women’s Championship. It’s not like Storm didn’t go down without a fight though. It was a solid 10-minute match that saw both women take each other to their limits. Earlier in the match, Storm injured her back after a ringside brawl, but she was able to push through. Her injury prevented her from dishing out a Storm Zero, allowing Ripley to hit the Riptide for the historic win and becoming the first NXT Women’s Champion.

The crowd couldn’t help but give both women a standing ovation for their fantastic performance. COO Triple H, GM Johnny Saint, and the entire NXT UK locker room welcomed both women after the match. Ripley even showed her opponent respect before accepting her newly-minted title. It’s interesting to note that Ripley didn’t give this type of treatment to her Mae Young Classic opponent Tegan Nox back in August.

Now that the top woman of NXT UK has been crowned, the new brand continues to make their presence felt in the British wrestling scene. They have yet to crown a tag team champion, but it’s safe to say that NXT UK should be a show worth checking out in the coming weeks.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)