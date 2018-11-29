Seth Rollins’ finisher, the Curb Stomp, was recently rumored to have been banned once again.

The WWE Intercontinental champion had to dispel a rumor via Twitter that the finisher is going to be banned because it’s not sitting pretty well with some TV executives. There is an understandable fear and threat considering the move’s destructive simplicity and straightforwardness. In the end, all it took was two laugh-cry emojis and five words to put the rumor to rest.

😂😂 your source is incorrect bubba. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 27, 2018

The move has undergone tough criticism before. At its worst, Rollins was forced to put the Curb Stomp on the shelf and replace it with the Pedigree. It’s the same move made famous by Triple H. It was a good replacement finisher for Rollins. It signified him taking cues from his former mentor Triple H. However, it didn’t have the same impact for him as it did to The Game.

Overall, this is good news for Seth Rollins as the Curb Stomp has been synonymous and iconic to his WWE career. This was the move that has sealed victories on his way to the top of the championship ladder. The Curb Stomp has even been part of iconic imagery when Randy Orton countered this move to an RKO during Wrestlemania 31.

(Photo and Video Credit: WWE.com)