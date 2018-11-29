In a recent episode of the Steve Austin podcast, the Texas Rattlesnake revealed that he would want to have a match with either Brock Lesnar or Elias. The response was prompted after Stone Cold asked questions from his listeners for him to answer in a Q & A episode.

Below is Austin’s response to the question.

“I’m good friends with Brock Lesnar and it’d be fun to work with Brock ’cause I was supposed to all those years ago. I also really think Elias is doing well. I’d like to work with that guy to elevate him. I think he’s on his way to being a top guy. “I’ve known Brock forever and we’re good friends. But Elias has been making more and more progress. The character is coming around. The guitar work is great. Damn good hand in the ring. Great gimmick. He’s working baby (face) now and I think that’s great.”

A Lesnar/Austin match would be a good opportunity for the champ to get payback on the Stunner he ate in WrestleMania XX. It would also put in the history books the due feud between the two which Austin bailed out on when he was still an active Superstar. Nowadays, it would be interesting to know if Stone Cold’s neck and body would be able to handle a trip to Suplex City.

Against Elias, the WWE Universe can hope for a fun, exciting, and hard-fought match. The WWE Universe will surely be entertained too outside the ring if the two decide to have a sing-off or impromptu concert (yes, SCSA has some interesting musical chops).

What do you think about Austin’s picks for opponents from today’s roster? Are they good choices, or should he have picked somebody else?

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)