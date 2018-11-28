WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s mother passes away

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time World Champion Edge posted an long and emotional tribute to his mother, Judy Copeland, who passed away earlier today.

In the post, Edge details how his mother stood by him and supported him throughout his pursuits in life – and specifically mentions how she ‘scraped together the pennies’ to ensure that he can live his dream.

Edge’s wife who he references in the post, another WWE Hall of Famer and former Champion Beth Phoenix, and him are currently retired. However, they are still occasionally involved with the WWE, appearing in select shows and segments once in a while.

Edge also has a show on the WWE Network alongside his tag team partner of old Christian titled ‘The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness” and a podcast titled ‘The E&C Pod of Awesomeness’.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Edge and his family in this time of grief.