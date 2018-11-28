WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s mother passes away

WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time World Champion Edge posted an long and emotional tribute to his mother, Judy Copeland, who passed away earlier today.
In the post, Edge details how his mother stood by him and supported him throughout his pursuits in life – and specifically mentions how she ‘scraped together the pennies’ to ensure that he can live his dream.
View this post on Instagram
Today I lost my mom. Judy Copeland aka The Judemeister. The only parent I’ve ever had. She was my rock. The backbone and bedrock that kept my balance through some very tumultuous years. She never doubted me. Ever. I wanna be a wrestler Ma. “Do it.” She scraped together our pennies and kept me fed and clothed and even managed to get me those Kiss action figures and Wrestlemania tickets. Somehow. Because that’s what she did. She supported me and bred me to be the man I eventually became. Took some elbow grease, but I got there. A point where she knew I was going to be fine. I found an amazing partner and I’m the father to two beautiful little girls. I lived my dream and continue to do so because she watered me and let me blossom. She did her job. But I wish she could have stuck around to see the fruits of her labor longer. To the very end she showed me where grit comes from. From your heart. Your spirit. Your mana. Your flame. Your spark. Your soul. I can honestly say I don’t know anyone who had more. She’s free now, and even now thoughts of her make me smile. That’s a life well lived. “Hey Jude, take a sad song and make it better…” You always did.
Edge’s wife who he references in the post, another WWE Hall of Famer and former Champion Beth Phoenix, and him are currently retired. However, they are still occasionally involved with the WWE, appearing in select shows and segments once in a while.
Edge also has a show on the WWE Network alongside his tag team partner of old Christian titled ‘The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness” and a podcast titled ‘The E&C Pod of Awesomeness’.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Edge and his family in this time of grief.