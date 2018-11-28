For hardcore CM Punk fans, this is probably the best piece of news today. Looks like the former five-time world champion isn’t completely giving up on pro wrestling after all. And no, he’s not going to fight Logan Paul, whoever that is.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Punk said he’s open to hear out offers from other wrestlers for a possible wrestling comeback. He noted that he’ll listen to guys like Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks if ever they want to give him a proper offer. It’s a good sign that Punk isn’t entirely bitter with the entire pro wrestling industry. Maybe he’ll be part of All In 2?

“I would listen to them, because just like Dave [Sholler, former UFC public relations executive], I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that’ is not an offer. That’s not an offer.”

Punk also said he’s looking to tie up loose ends to fully separate himself from pro wrestling. Since he’s been tied to the business from the start, he wants to return for at least one more time to fully set himself free. While he’s looking to finish his business with pro wrestling, we’re positive that his fans won’t mind if it means seeing Punk wrestle the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and other big names not signed with WWE.

He also denied the rumors that he’s facing YouTuber Paul Logan in an MMA ring. Punk isn’t even familiar with what Logan dies and he’s not interested in fighting the guy any time soon.

“I’m not fighting Logan Paul. I think this is one of the avenues where people will be like, ‘I don’t even know who Logan Paul is.’ Logan Paul is apparently a popular guy, but it’s not in any kind of avenue that I drive my car on.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com)