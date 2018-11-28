WWE News: Samoa Joe on bringing back the Muscle Buster

The WWE Universe has yet to see Samoa Joe dishing out his dangerous Muscle Buster finisher in WWE. He was using it back in NXT but after injuring Tyson Kidd in a freak accident, the Muscle Buster was seemingly erased from existence.

But in a recent interview with City Pages, Samoa Joe played coy when asked about his go-to finishing move. While he’s known to end matches with this powerful move, Joe seems to be reserving it for a bigger match down the line. For now, he’s saving the Muscle Buster as a surprise trump card, existing to compliment his rather unpredictable nature.

“The Muscle Buster is something I use at my pleasure when I choose to. Trust me, when the opportunity arises and the conditions are right, you never know what I’ll pull out. Maybe I’m not ready to pull it out of my arsenal yet.”

And it’s not like he needed the Muscle Buster in his weekly matches. Joe is still one of the most dangerous WWE Superstars today. With his ferocious strikes and his lethal Coquina Clutch, he has all the tools he need to conquer the WWE in the future. He’s currently setting his sights on Jeff Hardy, who recently celebrated his 20th year in the wrestling industry.

In the same interview, Joe talked about other topics like his dream opponents and the NXT Superstars to watch out for. Joe said that while his dream opponents are long gone, the caliber of wrestlers surrounding him on SmackDown Live is enough. And when it comes to the current roster of NXT, he singled out three promising prospects.

NXT is a murderer’s row. Lars Sullivan, here’s a guy that I feel a lot of fans haven’t really seen his full potential, and he’s getting to come into his own. He’ll be an interesting addition to whichever roster he lands on. Keith Lee is a big, incredible athlete. Then there’s Matt Riddle. He has a tremendous combat pedigree, and he’s made a triumphant transition to pro wrestling. He’s a force to be reckoned with.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)