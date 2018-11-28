Braun Strowman was written off WWE television last week so that the ‘Monster Among Men’ could undergo elbow surgery. Strowman even appeared in a pre-taped promo from the hospital on RAW last night, giving fans an update on his condition.

Even though Strowman vs Corbin is still officially on for WWE TLC, WWE has reportedly made backup plans for a multi-man TLC match to replace it in case Strowman isn’t fit in time.

Strowman posted a photo after undergoing surgery and had a message for RAW GM Baron Corbin:

The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock pic.twitter.com/FedLhQ3HEz — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2018

It is still unclear if Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC. We’ll bring you further updates as they come.

(Photo Credit: Braun Strowman/Twitter)