WWE News: Matt Hardy says he’s not yet retired from wrestling

After dropping some major hints about his retirement, Matt Hardy quietly ended his in-ring career last August. Or so we thought, because Hardy dropped a bombshell on Twitter about his future in WWE. Needless to say, Hardy’s not done yet.

Matt Hardy set the record straight after a Twitter user noted an interesting fact. According to the trivia, Hardy wrestled Mr. Perfect in Mr. Perfect’s last match and Hardy ended his wrestling days by facing Mr. Perfect’s son, Curtis Axel.

The Woken One took notice of the tweet and offered his two cents on the trivia. According to Hardy, he’s not done yet.

My last @WWE match hasn’t happened yet, so this particular cycle shall be #BROKEN.. But I’m sure the DELIGHTFUL cycle of Hardys & Hennigs doing battle shall continue in the future. pic.twitter.com/GY0ou5nLU2 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 27, 2018

The match in question happened on the August 13, 2018 edition of RAW where Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt faced The B-Team and The Revival in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. After wrestling one last match at a live show, Hardy slowly inched away from competing and focused more on his new backstage role as a producer.

But now that Hardy himself said his wrestling days are far from over, we can safely say The Woken One will make a comeback in the future. While we’re not expecting him to wrestle full-time, a one-time appearance will suffice. Maybe it’s appropriate to have him tag with Jeff Hardy on their 20th anniversary in the business. Or how about another Final Deletion match?

(Photo credit: WWE.com)