WWE News: Kairi Sane reveals symptoms of contagious disease

After failing to recapture her treasured NXT Women’s Championship, Kairi Sane faces another challenge ahead of her. The Pirate Princess revealed on Twitter that she’s suffering from the preliminary symptoms of hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Sane first hinted on her illness last week after she tweeted a picture of a thermometer reading 39.3 degrees Celcius. This ridiculously high fever turned out to be an early sign of the dreaded disease. Sane provided an update last Monday, revealing that she has a mysterious eczema on her hands, feet, and mouth. Below is her translated tweet.

“The fever has gone down, but now my hands, feet and mouth have a mysterious eczema… Ouch you go to the hospital with it?(even in the United States, hand, Foot and Mouth Disease) It is a disease that infants under 5 years old have been examined, why did the virus enter my body by mistake? Lol”

Sane has yet to be diagnosed but if she does have hand-foot-and-mouth disease, she will likely miss a few NXT tapings. WWE has yet to announce her official condition but expect Sane to be out for a while.

Sane’s illness normally affects children, causing them to experience painful symptoms like blisters, rashes, and high fever. While it is treatable, hand-foot-and-mouth disease is contagious. Let’s all hope that the NXT roster won’t suffer an outbreak of this disease.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)