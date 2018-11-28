Braun Strowman reportedly underwent elbow surgery after being written off television following an attack by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. Although Corbin vs Strowman is still on the card for WWE TLC, it looks like Strowman may not be fit in time for TLC according to the latest injury update.

WrestleVotes is reporting that it is looking increasingly like that Braun Strowman will not be fit in time for WWE TLC and the match could be changed into a multi-man TLC match instead:

Hearing Braun Strowman may indeed be out past the TLC PPV, and they are preparing to make the TLC match involving Baron Corbin a multi man contest similar to the 2012 TLC PPV. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 27, 2018

During his promo on RAW yesterday, Strowman hinted that his injury may keep him out for longer than expected. However, as of now, Strowman vs Lesnar at the Royal Rumble still seems to be the plan.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)