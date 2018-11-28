Kevin Owens is currently out of action after knee surgery but he’s still at the top of his Twitter game by the looks of it. Owens and his wife went to an Elton John concert recently but found out that it was cancelled soon after reaching the venue.

KO wasn’t happy and called out the 71-year old singer and challenging him to a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35. Owens added that he’d fought men in their ’70s before and didn’t mind doing it again:

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me! You, me…WresteMania. I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

At this point, it is unclear how long Owens will be out of action for. There is a chance that he will be back before WrestleMania 35 but he will definitely miss the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)