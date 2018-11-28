The women’s Battle Royale to decide the third person in the triple threat match at WWE TLC main-evented SmackDown.

Lana was the first person eliminated and was soon followed by The IIconics. A dominant Asuka eliminated Carmella before Mandy Rose was taken out by Naomi. Sonya Deville eliminated Naomi from behind leaving Asuka and Sonya Deville as the last two women.

ALSO: 10 photos of masked wrestlers without masks

Asuka and Deville fought on the apron and after Mandy Rose grabbed Asuka’s leg, it looked like Deville had it in the bag. But, Asuka booted Mandy away before hitting Deville with a knee strike and eliminating her. Asuka will head to TLC to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.