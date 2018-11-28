Randy Orton followed his vicious attack on Rey Mysterio last week, which led to Rey being unmasked, with another vicious attack earlier today on SmackDown Live.

Orton came out to the ring with the mask he took off Mysterio’s head last week and said that he hadn’t meant to disrespect Rey’s culture but just thought that Rey didn’t belong in the WWE anymore.

Mysterio came out to confront Orton and it immediately led to the two coming to blows. For a brief moment, it looked like Orton would get his just desserts but it didn’t pan out that way. Mysterio took a steel chair and wedged it around Rey’s neck before slamming him into the steep steps.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)