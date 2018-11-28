Any WWE fan who grew up during the Attitude Era knows Jeff Hardy’s contribution to the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. A part of the legendary Hardy Boyz, Jeff was a trailblazer and is still one of the top guys on SmackDown Live.

WWE celebrated Hardy’s 20 years in WWE with a celebration in the ring. The entire SmackDown locker room was out on the ramp as Michael Cole welcomes Hardy into the ring. Jeff thanked the fans for sticking by his side despite some dark times and became a little emotional as the fans chanted “Thank you, Hardy”.

Unfortunately for Hardy, Samoa Joe came out to interrupt his moment. He hinted at Hardy’s problems with alcohol in the past before adding that he doesn’t celebrate weakness. Joe added that despite Hardy’s mistakes, he allowed himself to be put on a pedestal.

Hardy challenged Joe to come meet inside the ring but Joe backed off.