Becky Lynch finally made her long-awaited return on WWE SmackDown Live. Lynch came out and addressed management, saying they had finally cleared her to return to action ahead of WWE TLC.

After her return to SmackDown Live, Becky called out Charlotte to clear the air between the two. Becky told Charlotte that she had gone from copying her father to copying ‘The Man’ and that had led to this new-found nasty streak Charlotte had found at Survivor Series.

ALSO READ: WWE SmackDown Live Results, Live Updates

With Charlotte and Becky ready to go at each other, Paige announced that Charlotte would face Becky in a TLC match at WWE TLC. This led to the rest of the SmackDown women’s roster to come out and protest.

Paige then booked a women’s battle royal and the winner will be added to the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE TLC.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)