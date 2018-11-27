SmackDown Live comes to us from the Target Center Minneapolis, MN and features prominently the return of Becky Lynch and AJ Styles to SmackDown Live after they were both prominently absent from Survivor Series

AJ Styles responds to Daniel Bryan’s heinous tactics

AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship in stunning fashion when Daniel Bryan resorted to a lowblow on SmackDown Live two weeks ago.

And with that, it was Bryan who went to Survivor Series to cross swords with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, leaving Styles to nurse his wounds.

The former Champion returns to SmackDown Live to address losing the Title after a year of excelling with it and Daniel Bryan’s new found dark side.

Becky Lynch returns!

The most over Superstar in the WWE today, Becky Lynch was cruelly robbed of her opportunity to face off against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series after Nia Jax broke her face and gave her a concussion during the invasion angle of RAW.

However, the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion didn’t relinquish the title despite having to sit out, and makes a return to the blue brand this week to address where she goes from here. Also, will she rekindle the heated rivalry that she shared with Charlotte Flair after it was temporarily put to bed in the interests of SmackDown Live at Survivor Series?

Jeff Hardy celebrates two decades of dare-devilry

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy has been enthralling audiences for two decades with his high flying dare devilry and looks to celebrate the occasion on SmackDown Live.

Will his brother and co-conspirator Matt Hardy also join him? Or is the perfect opportunity for someone as vicious and thoughtless as Randy Orton to take advantage of – just to put the hurt on Hardy on his special day?

Find out on SmackDown Live!

Becky Lynch returns

SmackDown kicked off with GM Paige introducing Becky Lynch. Lynch came out to a massive pop and declared that despite the efforts of management, she was finally back in action. Becky invited Charlotte out to address the beating she gave Rousey at Survivor Series.

Charlotte took a shot at Becky when she came out, declaring that she had done what he did for herself. As Charlotte and Becky started getting ready to have a go at each other, Paige announced that Becky Lynch would face Charlotte at TLC in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

The rest of the SmackDown Women’s roster was not happy with that decision so Paige booked a Battle Royale with the winner getting added to Becky vs Charlotte.

The Bar vs The Usos

The bar had a slight bust-up with the Big Show earlier in the night which was why he wasn’t at ringside.

Cesaro and Sheamus did a good job isolating Jimmy Uso for large parts of the match. Sheamus hit Jimmy Uso with a Brogue Kick to the back of the head and followed it up with a knee strike nut Uso wouldn’t stay.

The Usos ended up clearing Sheamus from the ring and Jey Uso followed it up with a Frog Splash to Cesaro for the win. Another big night for The Usos. These two keep getting better.

The Usos def. The Bar

AJ Styles calls out Daniel Bryan

AJ Styles addressed the WWE Universe and stated that his last 14 days without the Championship belt has felt longer than his title reign. Clearly bothered by the way he lost the match, he called out Daniel Bryan on his actions. Taking a shot at RAW, Styles also hinted that Bryan has been getting ideas after watching RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev

The match never even began. Nakamura started attacking as soon as he entered the ring. Nakamura kept stomping at Rusev till officials forced him to back off and he finally backed off and left the arena.

Jeff Hardy celebrates 20 years in WWE

WWE held a small celebration for Jeff Hardy’s 20th anniversary in the WWE next along with a video. As Hardy was in the middle of thanking fans, Samoa Joe came out to interrupt. Joe took shots at Hardy’s past issues with substance abuse before a pissed off Jeff asked Joe to join him inside the ring. Joe backed off and left.

The Miz vs Kofi Kingston

The Miz went into this match as cocky as ever and it ended up costing him. The finish saw The Miz try to use a distraction to hit Kofi with a steel chair. Woods grabbed the chair and it led to Kofi hitting the Trouble in Paradise for the win.

Kofi Kingston def. The Miz

Women’s Battle Royale

Zelina Vega was the first one eliminated. The IIconics sthen eliminated Lana but they were soon thrown over the top by Asuka. Asuka was then caught by a superkick by Carmella. The Princess of Staten Island tried to thrown Asuka out but got booted out of the ring by The Empress.

Naomi then invited Mandy Rose before Deville took out Naomi from behind, leaving Asuka and Deville. Asuka and Deville fought on the apron before Asuka hit Deville with a knee strike and eliminating her. Asuka will head to TLC to challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Asuka wins