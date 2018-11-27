There were reports earlier today that Braun Strowman may not be fit in time for WWE TLC after recently undergoing elbow surgery, something that Strowman’s promo on RAW seemed to confirm.

Alexa Bliss, for her part, has been out of action since before WWE Evolution after suffering multiple concussions. There has been talk of Bliss being named new RAW GM and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said that Strowman could still appear at WWE TLC and help Bliss become the new RAW GM:

“I wonder if Braun will just show up because he could just show up and powerslam him and do it in like 30 seconds. If they don’t advertise him and do that everyone will be fine with it. Plus I think people want [Corbin] to be foiled and again, I don’t know that this is gonna happen but it certainly feels like it could be Baron to be out and Alexa Bliss to be in the spot.”

As of now, it looks like Strowman vs Corbin is still on the card for WWE TLC. We will provide further updates when available.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)