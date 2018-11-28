5 WWE couples you may not have known about

WWE Superstars have a year-round schedule with little to no breaks. Most of the locker room are together week in and week out for every Raw, Smackdown, special event, and the house shows sprinkled in between. With this frequency of closeness and intimacy and relationships between the WWE personalities are bound to come up. Let’s take a look at some of the WWE couples you may not have known about.

Here, you’ll be surprised to see tandems who are either dating, engaged, or broken up. These people may be competitors or hard noses in front of the camera, but have a soft spot for their partners outside of it.

Tino Sabbatelli and Mandy Rose

First up is the tandem of NXT’s Tino Sabbatelli and Smackdown Live’s Mandy Rose. In an interview done last April 2018, Sabbatelli confirmed that he’s been going out with Rose. Their relationship probably started during their coinciding times at NXT where the two could be spending most of their days training and performing in the developmental program.

With Rose currently at SmackDown Live, we can bet she’s hoping that Sabbatelli is called up soon to join the blue brand to make their relationship steady on the road.

Liv Morgan and Tyler Bate

The alleged relationship between Riott Squad member Liv Morgan and NKT UK Champion surfaced after Morgan’s breakup with former Superstar Enzo Amore.

There have been reports that Morgan and Bate exchanged flirty messages, and were even seen together on some pictures. However, this one may have been lowkey and short lived. As of April / Wrestlemania weekend, Morgan proudly proclaimed that she’s now single. It’s unclear what their status is right now.

Sarah Logan and Rowe

Sarah Logan and Rowe are also another WWE couple with representatives from NXT and the main roster. Their status is more advanced as they have been engaged since June 2017. Checking the timings, Logan was already with NXT during this time while Rowe was still working the independent circuit.

It’s heartwarming to now that both are now in the WWE. The future looks bright and promising for them given all the opportunities –and pay—the WWE will be able to provide for them.

Tye Dillinger and Peyton Royce

Tye Dillinger lived up to being a perfect 10 with her link up to Peyton Royce. Not only are they an official couple, but that they are also engaged! Both also have the luxury of being members of SmackDown Live after Royce was called up this year.

Things must be looking great for the two as they get to enjoy endless time together on the road. This is Iconic Duo we can be happy for and very excited about.

Finn Balor and Cathy Kelley

There was a time when inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was going out with WWE.com personality Cathy Kelley. The internet and social media are sprinkled with photos and sightings of the two dating. Their passionate fans were really excited about the idea that two high-profile names in the WWE were considered an item.

Unfortunately, their relationship was not to last. There have been reports early this year that the Finn-Cathy tandem has ended. It’s sad news for the couple, but good news to the rest of the WWE Universe who dream of dating either of the two.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)