WWE just scored a great new addition to their ever-expanding roster. According to multiple reports cited by PWInsider, Australian sensation WALTER has signed with the WWE after months of speculation and denial from the indie star.

Months before the news broke out, the Australian star denied rumors about his WWE signing. He previously commented on it, saying “nobody offered anything, not true!” WALTER is reportedly in the midst of finishing up all his scheduled independent dates before heading to the WWE. He will be part of the NXT UK brand and will start working on the European tour. He will also be a key player in WWE’s planned expansion in Europe.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who need a major push

PWInsider noted that Pro Wrestling Guerilla, WALTER’s last promotion, tried to bring him back for a farewell show. They failed because the terms of WALTER’s new contract prevented him to add more independent schedules. This was also the reason why WALTER dropped the PWG Championship to Jeff Cobb last month.

The big man from Down Under has built his reputation in various independent promotions. WALTER wrestled for PWG, Westside Xtreme Wrestling, and Progress Wrestling, a promotion currently partnering with World Wrestling Entertainment. He’s already wrestled across the globe from Europe and Japan to North America.

(Photo credit: PWG)