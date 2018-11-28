5 Replacements for Braun Strowman at WWE TLC

Braun Strowman recently underwent elbow surgery and it now looks like he might miss WWE TLC. Strowman appeared by video on RAW, showing off his injured elbow and hinting that it could take him a while to return to action.

Although Baron Corbin said that the match would go on with or without Strowman, it would be far more interesting if someone replaced Strowman and wrestled Corbin in his stead. It could even lead to a big debut because we all know that RAW really needs a major shake-up right now.

Assuming that Strowman could be out for WWE TLC, let’s take a look at 5 Superstars who could replace Strowman and face Corbin instead.

Elias

One of the obvious choices for Strowman’s replacement is Elias. Elias interrupted Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre last night on RAW itself and seems perfectly placed to be inserted into this storyline. However, Elias isn’t the most exciting option as Strowman’s replacement and with RAW needing a boost, WWE should look at a couple more exciting options instead.

Bray Wyatt

One of the names rumored to be in consideration as Strowman’s replacement is the Monster Among Men’s former leader, Bray Wyatt, Strowman made his RAW debut as part of the Wyatt Family and his former mentor replacing him at WWE TLC is sort of poetic.

Bray Wyatt recently returned to action at WWE Starrcade, answering Baron Corbin’s open-challenge.

Lars Sullivan

Something WWE fans may not be aware of is the fact that Lars Sullivan’s former tag-team partner in developmental was none other than Braun Strowman. If WWE does plan to put Sullivan on the red brand, who better to back Braun up against Corbin and his pals.

EC3

This one’s a little out there but it would be a great time for EC3 to make his WWE debut. With all eyes on TLC, EC3 will have the perfect opportunity to debut just as the road to WrestleMania starts heating up.

EC3’s main roster call-up originally got postponed after he picked up an injury after SummerSlam. Although you could argue that SmackDown needs EC3 more, the Top One Percent can be a great addition to RAW’s roster.

Finn Balor

Despite often not being featured on PPV’s, Finn is still one of WWE’s most popular babyfaces. As someone who has locked horns with Corbin in the past, Finn is another logical replacement for Strowman at WWE TLC. Balor costing Corbin the permanent GM-ship of RAW will be a breath of fresh air for the red brand.