CM Punk may never return to WWE, but he can still layeth the verbal smackdown whenever he wants. Today, Punk shifted his focus to the US president Donald Trump using a very peculiar news item. He also made a clever pun out of the ordeal.

Punk retweeted a news item from CNN about a bear that can stand on its legs and open doors. The former five-time world champion suggested that the extraordinary bear should be the one calling the shots in The White House. Because the one they have right now is…we’ll let Punk deliver the punchline for you.

Make him the president. The one we have now is unbearable. https://t.co/zwcAsRZkuL — Coach (@CMPunk) November 26, 2018

It seems that a political CM Punk is as entertaining as a wrestler CM Punk. And while Punk isn’t the first wrestling personality to fire off against Donald Trump. But certainly, Punk is one of the more entertaining ones to express their political opinions. When another user criticized him for voicing his opinion, Punk promptly ate the nobody alive with his clapback.

Yeah man. Us anti Nazi shithead celebs really ruin everything. Unfollow me and you won’t get a headache from reading about how I dislike the tear gassing and imprisonment of children. https://t.co/MSagWkRcs0 — Coach (@CMPunk) November 26, 2018

Exchanges like these make you want to wish Punk will reconsider coming back to the WWE for one more run. Don’t you think so?

(Photo credit: WWE.com)