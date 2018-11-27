Randy Orton culminated his match against Rey Mysterio last week on WWE SmackDown Live with a vicious post-match attack that led to Orton unmasking Rey Mysterio.

It now looks like Orton is keeping Mysterio’s mask as a trophy. Orton shared a photo of his luggage while packing for SmackDown Live and Mysterio’s mask was a part of it:

It now looks like Orton will face Mysterio at WWE TLC. In the meantime, it will be interesting to how Mysterio reacts to Orton’s attack on SmackDown, later tonight.

Since his return to WWE, Mysterio was a part of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)