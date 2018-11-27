As we reported earlier, Braun Strowman underwent elbow surgery after being written on television on last week’s episode of RAW. Strowman was originally supposed to return in time to face Baron Corbin at WWE TLC.

However, it now looks like Strowman’s injury may be worse than originally diagnosed and he could miss WWE TLC after all. Strowman’s promo on RAW hinted that the ‘Monster Among Men’ could miss TLC in December. During the promo, Strowman said he would be back in action in a while because his surgeon had never seen an elbow injury that bad. You can check out the promo below:

ALSO READ: 5 Matches that could main event WWE WrestleMania 35

Baron Corbin went on to say that the match would be still on even if Strowman wasn’t fit to compete. Corbin added that if Strowman didn’t turn up, he would win the match and be named permanent RAW GM.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported earlier that Strowman’s elbow injury had gotten aggravated at WWE Survivor Series.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)