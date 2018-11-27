One of Ring of Honor’s top stars may be planning to jump ship to the big leagues. PWInsider reported that former ROH Television Champion Silas Young was spotted at ringside during this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Silas Young was seen sitting at ringside watching the show. It’s been rumored that Young is interested to be part of WWE and the company is also interested in him. With this recent spotting, it looks like Young is going to pursue a WWE career after all. There were no reports of him being brought backstage, but him showing up on WWE RAW will definitely spark some interest.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Superstars who could win the 2019 men’s Royal Rumble

It’s also fair to note that Young lives near the area, so he could have just been there to watch WWE RAW. Regardless of the intent, Young will be one of the ROH stars who are rumored to move to Connecticut for a WWE contract. Expect Young to be part of next year’s NXT recruits once the deals are made and the contracts are signed.

Silas Young is a former two-time ROH Television Champion and a former Honor Rumble Winner in 2016. He’s also known as “The Last Real Man” and he had a classic rivalry with the likes of Jay Lethal, Kevin Steen, and the Briscoe Brothers. He’ll be a great addition to the WWE once he officially becomes part of NXT.

(Photo credit: ROH)