Since winning the NXT Championship in July, Tommaso Ciampa has become a league of his own. His newfound attitude allowed great tweets to exist on Twitter. And this time, he’s out making fun of benevolent champions like John Cena and Seth Rollins.

On his latest Twitter tirade, Ciampa singled out Superstars like Cena and Rollins who have hosted open challenges before. Cena famously made the United States Championship relevant during his reign in 2015. On the other hand, Rollins just defeated Dolph Ziggler this week on RAW in yet another open challenge. According to Ciampa, open challenges are a waste of time.

Cena had the US Title Open Challenge. Rollins has the IC Title Open Challenge. CIAMPA does not, nor will he ever, offer an NXT Title Open Challenge. My NXT Title is the most coveted Title in sports entertainment. You want a shot at The Champ, earn it.#ZeroParticipationAwards — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 26, 2018

The WWE Universe may think he’s not a fighting champion, but Ciampa isn’t entirely wrong. Ciampa views open challenges as participation trophies and believes title opportunities must be earned. A lot of Superstars lost their titles after getting cocky and opening themselves to failure. Remember when AJ Lee lost her Divas Championship to Paige in an open challenge?

So don’t expect Tommaso Ciampa to hand out title opportunities willy-nilly on NXT. Just last month, Velveteen Dream fought tooth and nail just to get a shot at Ciampa’s NXT Championship. He did get the opportunity but ended up losing at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)