5 WWE Superstar tattoos and the hidden meanings behind them

WWE Superstars are performers that put on a show for the fans. As such, their ability on the microphone and actual wrestling ability contribute heavily towards how they are perceived by them.

However, their appearance also matters to a great extent – and the WWE usually spares no expense or effort in giving each Superstar a trademark look that characterizes them.

But it’s not just the WWE’s efforts that count here; the Superstars set themselves apart a great deal with the kind of tattoos that some of them have inked to their body. Often times, these are just cool designs but sometimes, these tattoos have personal meaning and significance to the Superstars in question.

Here are 5 such Superstar tattoos and the attached hidden meanings, that you probably didn’t know about.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’ tattoo on his back represents Bushido, or the Japanese Samurai Warrior code. And the seven words tattooed one below another represent the following: righteousness, courage, benevolence, respect, honesty, honor, and loyalty.

Accordingly, Rollins lives straight edge and says that he tries to embody these virtues in his life on a daily basis.

Lita

Lita has a tattoo that reads ‘Punk’ on the inside of her lower lip – and no, despite dating CM Punk for a time, it wasn’t a tattoo that she got for him. Instead, Lita revealed that it was a tattoo that she obtained before her WWE days, when she lived in a group house along with a band and a tattoo artist.

Apparently it was then when she let the tattoo artist ink the inside of her lower lip.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has a sword tattooed on his chest which makes the Beast Incarnate come across as even more of a badass – which makes it all the more ironic when you hear about the origin of the tattoo.

Apparently after his first WWE run ended, Lesnar was hamstrung by the WWE’s no-compete clause which prevented him from working with New Japan Pro Wrestling right away. Caught up in a bitter legal battle, a drunk Lesnar went to the tattoo artist and asked him to do up the sword that’s pointing up to his throat – because that’s exactly how he felt at the time.

Lesnar also revealed that everytime he looks at that tattoo is a reminder to never let himself be cornered into a situation like that again.

And considering how he’s pitted WWE against UFC constantly to fatten up his paycheck these last few years, I think we can agree that he’s doing just fine.

Santino Marella

Santino Marella may have been, for the large part, a comedic act in the WWE. However, his inspirations stemmed largely from a tattoo that adorned his chest – of Conan the Barbarian.

Marella later revealed that like Conan, who was born in a small village but became a king by his own hand, he too was born in obscurity but would rise to prominent status in his chosen field.

Whether that came to be or not is left to your interpretation, but it is undeniable that Santino’s tattoo was a powerful visual of motivation for him.

Brie Bella

Brie Bella’s bear claw tattoo – and where it’s been done on her body – seems to be one of those suggestive ones that young people make the mistake of getting in a drunken state. But in reality, it is far from that.

Brie’s boyfriend when she was 18 passed away and she got that tattoo in memory of him as the death had affected her a lot.

Sometimes, you can’t even judge a tattoo by its cover.

