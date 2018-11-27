WWE News: John Cena And Becky Lynch returns announced

WWE announced the returns of John Cena and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to the fold.

Cena, who has been busy with his filming commitments in China alongside Jackie Chan, will return to WWE in a number of live events stretching from December 26 to January 14 including an appearance on RAW on January 7.

Here are the events that he is being advertised for, starting from the show at Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden, New York – Dec. 26

Nassau Coliseum, New York – Dec. 27

Royals Farms Arena, Baltimore — Dec. 28

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh – Dec. 29

Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. – Dec. 30

Columbus Civic Center, Columbus, Ga. – Jan. 4

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla. – Jan. 5

Hertz Arena, Ft. Myers, Fla. – Jan. 6

Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. – Jan. 7 (Raw)

Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, W.Va. – Jan. 11

Knoxville Civic Coliseum, Knoxville, Tenn. – Jan. 12

Von Braun Civic Center, Huntsville, Ala. – Jan. 13

FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn. – Jan. 14

WWE also announced the return of the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch after she was rendered unable to participate at Survivor Series.

Lynch, who suffered a facial fracture and a concussion after an errant punch from Nia Jax, will be returning to the scheme of things at SmackDown Live tomorrow.