Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP was born to a Filipino mother in the United States and often speaks proudly of his heritage.

TJP recently trained with legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles. He posted photos on his Instagram:

ALSO READ: 5 Pro Wrestlers of South-East Asian origin

TJP also played basketball with Pacquiao and shared a video:

Pacquiao is currently getting ready to defend the WBA Welterweight title against Adrien Broner.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)