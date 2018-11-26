Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Chasing Glory. During the show, Rey discussed how long he plans on continuing to wrestle.

Discussing his future in pro wrestling and WWE, Rey said that planned to wrestle for about two more years before adding:

“I’m definitely getting close to shutting down sometimes in the next couple of years. I definitely don’t see myself going past five years. That’s without a doubt you know and I just wouldn’t wanna do it for the sake of my body and what I’ve gone through.”

Rey also revealed that he was in a healthy financial situation and added that he only wanted to continue to wrestle as long as his love for the business made him continue:

“You know I think I’ve done the work at home and I’ve brought the money in and my wife has been very smart to administrate everything at home. She’s been a wife, a mother, a friend, and she’s been my accountant all these years and my administrator and she’s known how to handle the money and how to invest and how to move it around in the right direction.” “I don’t want to have to keep doing this because I have to. I wanna keep doing it because I love it and you know I still feel like I have a little bit more to give to the audience.”

Rey recently signed for WWE and was a part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

