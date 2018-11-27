John Cena’s Instagram: Musical taste in 5 Songs

They say that a good way to know one’s character and personality is to know what music they’re listening to. For WWE Superstar John Cena, his Instagram account gives us a look into the sounds and tunes the 16-time Champion likes.

We take a look at some of the albums and songs Cena’s featured in his feed. Here, you’ll also see his funny, interesting, curious, and ironic selections. Who knows, you may share the same likes as a WWE World Champion.

Various Artists – We Are The World

We’re starting off with a basic and heart-warming selection. John Cena exhibits his patriotism, generosity, and goodwill by featuring 1985 superjam “We Are the World”. This was the song and album that was created for the “USA for Africa” efforts for the anti-famine efforts in Ethiopia. In this song, you’ll hear lines from famous musicians such as Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and many more.

Kenny Loggins – Danger Zone

John Cena doubles down on the ’80s by giving rock legend Kenny Loggins the rub. For the uninitiated, Danger Zone is one of the main tracks from the Tom Cruise dogfighting action movie Top Gun. It’s a great pump-up song you can listen to if you are about to get some action. For Cena to pick this, it shows his eagerness and willingness to fight and take on challenges. He constantly steps into the danger zone when he competes inside the ring, and this song would be great to get his juices flowing.

BTS – Outro Tear

Cena makes a hard U-turn from the ’80s and heads to contemporary times with this selection. Besides this, he leaves the North American artists and goes for South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys. It’s a curious choice, but it shows Cena’s openness, diversity, and dynamic tastes not just in music, but in cultures. This is a big deal for him considering it’s necessary for an international Superstar like him should be able to mix and appreciate with different kinds of backgrounds.

William Hung – Hung for the Holidays

What can we say? John Cena has exquisite taste in music. We can’t be sure if it’s just an innocent recommendation for holiday tunes or if Cena really likes William Hung. The non-judgmental appreciation for the man made infamous by American Idol truly is commendable. He’s probably banging on this hits every December. If a man of Cena’s standing is rocking to this album, then there’s no shame for the rest of the WWE Universe to be doing the same.

The Long Fat Wang – Experience

There’s a lot to love with this album, and we’re just looking at the cover. The band photo is a masterpiece in being mysterious yet inviting. The colors are bright and grab attention well. However, most of this album’s appeal is carried by the band name and title. If anybody has a copy or can point to where we can listen to this album, please share the goods with us so we can understand the awesomeness that is John Cena’s musical taste. At this point, who are we to judge what music he likes to listen to.

