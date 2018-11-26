The Architect Seth Rollins made a major announcement earlier via Twitter. He’ll issue an open challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself…so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Rollins is set on testing himself ahead of his battle with former Shield-mate and brother Dean Ambrose on WWE Tables Ladders and Chairs. The Kingslayer vanquished Shinsuke Nakamura just last weekend at Survivor Series. He’s also recently lost big ones as far as titles matches go. He dropped the tag titles recently on WWE RAW and lost in the semifinals of WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Though Rollins is sure to get his share of bumps, bruises, and even suffer potential injury, the former Universal Champion believes that he will get better through tests. However, the man never backs away at a chance to outdo himself week after week after week. This says a lot about Seth’s mettle. This is the same Superstar who suffered a torn ACL and MCL and was out for a year.

The WWE Universe will definitely be looking forward to who will answer his challenge. Among those who can face Rollins are Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley. Aside from this, any RAW wherein a major championship will be defended is always something special. Best everyone tunes in to Monday Night Raw to get in on the action.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)