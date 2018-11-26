WWE RAW takes place in Milwaukee, WI. The main story going in from last week has to be WWE RAW GM Baron Corbin’s brutal attack on Braun Strowman, writing the big man off from storylines while he undergoes elbow surgery.

Seth Rollins brings back the IC Title open challenge to WWE RAW

Seth Rollins announced on Twitter that he’s bringing back the Intercontinental Championship open challenge. Who will answer Rollins’ challenge? We’ll have to wait till WWE RAW later tonight to find out.

Rollins didn’t have a good night, last week on RAW. Rollins came down to the ring and called out Dean Ambrose but the night ended with Ambrose hitting Rollins with the Dirty Deeds.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself…so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Roode & Gable get their title shot

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable beat the Authors of Pain in a non-title match last week on WWE RAW. Management has rewarded them with a title match this week, one that they will most likely lose thanks to intervention from Drake Maverick.

Baron Corbin sets his sights on Finn Balor

After the brutal attack on Braun Strowman last week, acting WWE RAW GM Baron Corbin sets his sight on Finn Balor tonight. Even though the ‘Monster Among Men’ is out of action, Corbin will be looking over his shoulder knowing that Strowman’s revenge will come. Corbin must forget about Strowman tonight if he wants a win against Finn Balor.

Elias faces his biggest challenge yet

Elias cut a hilarious promo on Lio Rush last Monday on RAW. Tonight, the proposition for him won’t be nearly as funny as he literally faces the biggest challenge of his career – Bobby Lashley. Can Elias overcome Lashley despite lacking the size and strength advantage?

Dean Ambrose’s next move

Dean Ambrose has made his message clear – he’s coming for Seth Rollins and his Intercontinental Championship. He attacked Rollins last week on WWE RAW, as we noted earlier. These two former brothers meet to fight over the IC title at TLC but what role will Ambrose play in Rollins’ match tonight?

Live updates to follow below when RAW starts:

We open to RAW with Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley already occupying the ring. Corbin starts prattling on the microphone about Thanksgiving – and says that they’re thankful for taking out Braun Strowman last week.

We then cut to the Titantron where Strowman speaks to us from the hospital – and he promises that he will be back to unleash vengeance on the trio that decommissioned him.

Corbin mentions that his match at TLC against Strowman is still on though – and he will be confirmed as the permanent GM once Strowman is unable to compete at the event.

At which point, the lights go out and Elias shows up. He disses Corbin a little and sings a song titled ‘Bobby Lashley sucks!’, before walking to the ring to kickstart his single’s match against Lashley.

Elias vs Bobby Lashley

They exchange offense pretty evenly for a bit, till Elias hits a elbow drop from the top rope on Lashley. He covers him – but the referee is dragged out of the ring by Lashley’s hype man Lio Rush just before he’s about to count to three.

At which point, Corbin announces on the microphone that this will be a no disqualification match. And all hell breaks lose. Elias tries to even the odds using his guitar, but eats a stiff chair shot to the back from Corbin.

The trio then proceed do dismantle Elias outside the ring ala Strowman last week, and Lashley hits a running spear on him.

He then rolls Elias into the ring and covers him for the victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose video segment

Dean Ambrose comes to us from his physician’s clinic – receiving a number of vaccine injections to keep him safe from whatever diseases that the ‘vermin’ that is the WWE Universe is carrying.

He proceeds to warn Rollins that he will have hell to pay at TLC when they square off for the IC Title – even as he’s bending over to get an injection on his bottom.

Lucha House Party vs The Revival

Lucha House Party are out with their pinatas first, but the Revival have a bone to pick and come out microphones in hand – complaining that Lucha House Rules are unfair.

And unsurprisingly – the match is also announced to be a Lucha House Rules match.

It's Lucha House Rules again, which means all THREE members of #LuchaHouseParty can compete against #TheRevival on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/Ra5UQedCDJ — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2018

Duly, the Luchadors make quick work out of the Revival and pick up their second win over the former NXT Champions in two weeks.

Winners: Lucha House Party

Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey segment

Nia Jax makes her way out with Tamina by her side and does the whole ‘Facebreaker’ shtick – and needles Ronda Rousey on the microphone.

They play back clips of Rousey taking a beating from Charlotte as Nia continues on with her promo.

And Ronda comes out to address Nia – telling her that her luck will run out at TLC – but challenges her to a match right then.

Nia says she’s not ready to fight just then, but meanwhile Tamina flanks her. Just then, Natalya runs out to help Ronda, but is blindsided by the Riott Squad who appear out of thin air, really.

Rousey goes out of the ring to help Natalya and drives back the Riott Squad – but is left picking her friend up even as Nia Jax and Tamina look on from the ring.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: AOP (C) vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

The match goes on in pretty much standard fashion – with the babyfaces starting strong, but the heels take over soon enough.

But Gable hits a DDT on Rezar to create separation after taking a fair amount of punishment and manages to make the hot tag to Bobby Roode.

But as Roode comes in to pick up the pace, Drake Maverick appears on the Titantron wearing his ‘Glorious’ Robe and is in the restroom. Maverick then proceeds to urinate on the robe, and the AOP take advantage as a shocked Roode watches on to nail their finisher and pick up the three count, retaining their RAW Tag Titles.

Winners and still RAW Tag Team Champions, the Authors of Pain

Ember Moon vs Alicia Fox / No Way Jose vs Jinder Mahal

Ember Moon – with her new Mixed Match Challenge partner Curt Hawkins – takes on Alicia Fox first and makes quick work of her, hitting the Eclipse to get the pin in a pretty straight forward match.

Winner: Ember Moon

That’s followed by No Way Jose and his Congo line coming out to the ring next.

Jose hardly gets any offence in as Jinder Mahal is in control from the get go. No Way Jose gets in a little bit now and then, but really, it’s all Mahal as he eventually gets a Khallas to pick up the victory. And the Singh brothers didn’t even need to get involved.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

Seth Rollins’ Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge

The Kingslayer comes out to the pretty loud pop and as promised, wants to deliver on the IC Title Open Challenge.

He cuts a brief promo on Dean Ambrose and says the IC Title Open Challenge is live.

Dolph Ziggler comes out and says he wants to win the IC Title again – if you recall, he became Champion only a while back precisely by defeating Rollins in an Open Challenge.

Will history repeat itself?

Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler

Dolph and Rollins have some of the best chemistry in the WWE and they don’t disappoint this time either, constructing a hell of a back and forth match together even as the audience comes to life for the first time on the night with ‘This is awesome!’ chants.

After two near falls where Dolph almost put Rollins away with a Fame-asser and then a Zig Zag – Rollins capitalizes on Dolph’s momentary lapse of concentration and hits the Superplex off the top rope into the Falcon Arrow and covers him for the three count.

Great match.

Winner and still Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins.

Open Forum with Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Bayley

Alexa Bliss opens the floor to questions from the WWE Universe to Sasha and Bayley. One (handpicked) fan asks what they’ll like to change on RAW – for which both of them say that they’d like it if Alexa wasn’t on the brand.

That prompts a sneak attack from Mickie James, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke on the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection – but after initially being taken by surprise, Sasha and Bayley regroup and stand tall to close out the segment.

Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor

Baron Corbin tries to assert himself but Balor’s athleticism comes to the fore as he starts setting a pace that the interim RAW GM can’t possibly keep up with.

However, Corbin eventually gains a measure of control and starts dishing out methodical punishment to Balor outside the ring – slamming against the ring apron, tables, barricade…anything he can get his hands on.

But despite Corbin’s best efforts, Finn Balor still fights back and hits the double stomp from the turnbuckle to set up the Coup De Grace. However, even as Finn flies, Baron Corbin rolls out of the ring and announces that this match will now be a 2 on 1 handicap match.

It will be Drew McIntyre and Corbin against Balor.

Balor tries to fight both of them off but eats a Claymore kick and gets pinned for the three count by McIntyre.

Winners: Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre

But it doesn’t end there as Bobby Lashley also comes out to inflict further punishment. Balor is ganged up on three against one – and eats another Claymore kick for good measure to close out RAW with the heels standing tall.