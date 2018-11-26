5 WWE Superstars Triple H Allegedly “Buried”

Triple H has been a solid mainstay in the WWE. He’s had many highlights and achievements in his well-decorated career. On his way to the top, he had to vanquish lots of tough and challenging opponents. It’s no wonder that he can confidently dub himself as the King of Kings.

However, there are some foes wherein The Game seemingly got a win out of nowhere. These Superstars were expected to win. By hook or by crook, HHH came out as the winner, and the opponent allegedly got “buried.” Let’s take a look at some of the Superstars who unfortunately got the shovel care of The Cerebral Assassin.

Chris Jericho

Y2J Chris Jericho has many accolades under his name. He’s won all the championships there is to win with the WWE. However, one distinction no one can claim from him is that he was the first ever Undisputed WWE Champion. To achieve this, he had to beat both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin at the same night. However, when it was time to face HHH, the white-hot Y2J coming off a huge run as champion suddenly found himself brushed aside in favor of The Game. HHH run the top, while Jericho worked his way back to the spotlight. Thankfully, Y2J was able to recover and continue to have a successful career in the WWE and all over the globe.

Goldberg

As the hottest Superstar in WCW after anyone and everyone in NWO, Goldberg was expected to be the dominant force he was then come his time in the WWE. However, HHH was blocking his way. The culminating burial came during the championship match at SummerSlam 2003. Inside an Elimination Chamber, Goldberg cleaned house and swept the competition. Unfortunately, he was sledgehammered to into defeat by HHH. Goldberg would win the belt later on, but HHH deprived him of the SummerSlam spotlight.

Rob Van Dam

ECW veteran RVD was one of the hottest names to happen during the Invasion angle. Fresh Superstars from both WCW and ECW would wreak havoc as they introduced themselves to the WWE Universe. They were fairly successful in this and even made for an entertaining wrestling program. RVD was also able to shine and show his value to his new and wider audience. HHH was injured during this time recuperating from injuries. It’s no surprise then that upon The Game’s return, HHH would forcefully reclaim the spotlight that the Invasion Superstars rightfully earned. Among The Game’s hottest victims was of course RVD.

Scott Steiner

Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner was a hot WCW alumnus. However, as a latecomer post Invasion angle, the hype wasn’t as high as it should’ve been. It also didn’t help that one of his initial headline feuds was against HHH. The Genetic Freak was forced into ridiculous segments and angles vs The Game. Anybody remember the cringe-worthy pose off? Their blow off match was as disappointing and lackluster as the pose off. It also need not be said that HHH would come out on top of the feud, and Steiner left as a joke.

Booker T

WrestleMania XIX’ s championship match was between champion HHH and Booker T. In the buildup to the main event, it was clear that the crowd was behind the lovable and relatable challenger. He was a good contrast to HHH who has become arrogant and full of himself. The WWE Universe was ready for a change, and Booker T was the perfect man to be the face of the new era. The match itself was dubious too. Booker T had good control of it and even felt like he was on his way to winning. However, an unfortunate knee mishap of Booker’s allowed HHH to steal the win with a finishing Pedigree. Again, HHH reigned supreme on the biggest stage.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)