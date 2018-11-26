The Undertaker rarely makes a public appearance. He had his last WWE match at Crown Jewel alongside Kane to face off Triple H and Shawn Michaels. His non-WWE appearances, on the other hand, have been nothing but extraordinary.

The Deadman was recently at the Frank and Son Collectible Convention in his most casual attire. Wrestling fans were definitely thrilled to see the legendary Superstar in such an unconventional place and in an unassuming getup. But one female superfan took it to the next level by rushing towards The Undertaker and giving him a big kiss on the cheek.

Instead of giving the lady a Tombstone Piledriver, Taker replied with a smile like a kind old grandpa. Of course, the awkward incident was caught on camera for everyone to see. This wasn’t the only public appearance the Deadman made after Crown Jewel. He recently did an interview with pastor Ed Young that threw kayfabe out of the window. He offered some advice to aspiring wrestlers, including this gem:

The athletes today, they’re off the chart. It’s just ridiculous how athletically talented the men and women are, for that matter. But they rely…. See, wrestling and sports entertainment, it’s not about the moves. It really isn’t. It’s being able to evoke emotion in one facet or another. You have to either make people love you, or you have to make them hate you. Either way, and it doesn’t matter really which one.

And remember when he was spotted at Ric Flair’s marital ceremony? It brought us this weirdly amazing photo of epic proportions. Never change, Mark Calaway.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)