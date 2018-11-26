5 Matches that could main event WWE WrestleMania 35

Can you believe that WWE WrestleMania 35 is just months away? Time flies fast. With everything that’s been happening in the WWE, next year’s event looks to become the biggest WrestleMania in history. Just look at all the potential matches!

And since we’re always excited for it, our task right now is to predict the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35. Trust us, it’s not as easy as you think it is. With Roman Reigns potentially out for the entire year, who will step up and claim the top spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Because Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar, any match he’s in could easily be the main event. Rumor has it that Seth Rollins will be Lesnar’s contender come April next year. Considering the history between the two, it’s not impossible that these two could produce a solid five-star main event match at WrestleMania 35. If this means Rollins will end up winning his first WWE Universal Championship, we’re sure this main event will appease the WWE Universe.

ALSO READ: 5 Early predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

But what if WWE wants to please the hardcore wrestling fans out there? They would definitely close off WrestleMania 35 with Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. Many fans thought they’d never see both men inside a WWE ring. But now, they could potentially headline the biggest WWE event of the year. How cool is that? Plus, they have a great storyline to boot. After Bryan turned to the dark side to win the title, how will Styles reclaim his gold? May we suggest a crotch guard?

Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

After the success of the all-women’s PPV Evolution, WWE may be inclined to top that with the first-ever WrestleMania main event featuring the women’s division. Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair definitely fits the bill. After their explosive encounter at Survivor Series, these two definitely still have to iron their issues. What better way to do so at the main event stage of WrestleMania 35? It’s history in the making, and both women seem to be destined for it.

Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre

This one’s a bit unlikely, but it’s still an interesting pick. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are already favorites to win next year’s Royal Rumble match anyway. Either one of them could win it all and the other would somehow find himself clutching the WWE Universal Championship. And come WrestleMania 35, these two will finally slug it out for RAW’s top prize. Whether they put this on the main event or not, it could still potentially steal the whole show.

Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey

But by far our best bet for WrestleMania 35’s main event is none other than Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. Forget about being the first female WrestleMania main event. This match don’t need the pageantry to become an instant classic. The WWE Universe would still clamor to see this match go down, based solely on the hype they generated during the Survivor Series build. WWE shouldn’t let this opportunity pass them by. If Vince McMahon really loves money, he’ll definitely capitalize on these buzzworthy main event.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)