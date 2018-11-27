5 WWE Superstars who need a major push

It’s not always fun and games in the WWE. Being part of the roster doesn’t mean you get to be the winner all the time. Sometimes, WWE Superstars fail to grab the brass ring and end up on a losing streak. That’s just how things work, it happens to the best of them.

And as of this writing, these WWE Superstars are the ones who are currently down the ranks. From failing to win big matches to being relegated below the food chain. These WWE Superstars have tons of ability and with the right push, could become big stars.

Asuka

Remember when Asuka was the most dominant woman in the entire WWE? We ‘member too. Since Charlotte Flair broke her one-year winning streak at WrestleMania 34, Asuka’s stock went crashing down. Sure, she earned title matches here and there, but she ultimately lost to Charlotte Flair and Carmella on numerous occasions. She even failed to lead Team SmackDown Live at this year’s Survivor Series—a match she already won a year ago.

ALSO READ: 5 Matches that could main event WWE WrestleMania 35

Jinder Mahal

You’ll be easily forgiven if you already forgot about Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship reign last year. Mahal held the title for nearly six months but after losing to AJ Styles, he got transferred to RAW. Since then, Mahal got nowhere near the world title scene. To make matters worse, Mahal has yet to earn a single win in the Red Brand. The last time he was on RAW, Brock Lesnar sent Mahal and his cronies to Suplex City. How the mighty have fallen.

Sasha Banks

When’s the last time Sasha Banks has ever done something noteworthy? Her last RAW Women’s Championship reign was August of last year and her reign only lasted a week. Banks never had a title reign longer than a month and now she’s not even near the title. She’s busy tagging along with her on-and-off bestie Bayley. Sure, they were successful beating the Riott Squad at Evolution, but Banks definitely needs to get back on being The Boss.

Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE hyped up Shinsuke Nakamura when he first stepped foot on the main roster last year. But make no mistake about it: WWE failed to cash in on the hype when the right moment came. That moment was when he lost to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. He could’ve won the title right there and then. Instead, Nakamura turned heel and lost to Styles multiple times. The United States Championship isn’t the title Nakamura should be holding right now.

Finn Balor

And at last, we come to Finn Balor. Sure, he’s the first WWE Universal Champion, but that’s the only achievement Balor ever recorded. And that was in 2016! Since then, Balor failed to recapture the gold and the adulation of the WWE Universe. He lost a lot of important matches, made even worse by his lackluster rivalry with Bray Wyatt. In 2018, he’s now just some dude who can definitely wrestle but ultimately has no place in WWE’s bigger picture.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)