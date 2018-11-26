Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently confirmed a major incident between him and John Cena years ago. Riley didn’t elaborate on the incident, but it seems that the rivalry is far from over. Just take a look at Riley’s latest Instagram posts.

Posting a selfie of himself, the former sidekick to The Miz took to Instagram as he called out the 16-time world champion. In a seemingly rage-filled caption, he threatened that he will come for Cena and everything he holds dear. Riley also mentioned Ric Flair in his captions, adding a RIP next to his name. Riley added the bible verse Revelation 6:9 which reads:

And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held

Revelation 6:9 apparently means Riley is preparing to claim his vengeance. What exactly was the incident between Riley and Cena? Jim Ross tried to ask Riley about this on his podcast but he promised to explain in the future. For now, it looks like Cena will be haunted by his past, courtesy of Alex Riley.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)