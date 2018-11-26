After three years of being fired from the WWE, Hulk Hogan made his return to the WWE at Crown Jewel. This begs the question: Will the Hulkster ever retire from the wrestling industry? If you ask his son, Hogan probably won’t.

Hogan’s son Nick was recently ambushed by TMZ. When asked about his father’s last appearance at the highly controversial Saudi Arabia PPV and whether or not he’ll ever retire from wrestling, Nick had only positive comments for his legendary father.

“I don’t think that’s ever… well, first of all, everybody thinks it’s a joke but he’s still like over 6’5” and over 300 pounds. He’s just a monster. He’s strong and it’s just insane. I don’t know. He just always says he loves it. He loves training, he loves the wrestling business. It runs too deep in his blood, I don’t think he’ll ever quit.”

While most fans believe that Hogan’s time has already passed, it seems like WWE is gearing up to milk the nostalgia by employing back the Hulkster. WWE has yet to announce the next appearance of the six-time world champion or if he’ll ever wrestle one more match.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)