The Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey continues to get heated. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler just inserted herself to the mix after Lynch namedropped Baszler in a previous tweet.

Dr Jail? Looks like Dr paid vacation where you get to sit on your ass extending your title reign while trying to think of witty tweets in an attempt to stay relevant. Bet your jokes mocking @EdgeRatedR aren’t so funny now, huh? Try not to bump your nose getting out of that thing — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 22, 2018

In case you need a refresher, the Twitter started when Becky Lynch uploaded a photo of her in a doctor’s office, calling it a “doctor jail” that’s preventing her to fight in the ring. Ronda Rousey somehow took offense on the tweet, calling the SmackDown Women’s Champion out for not competing in the ring.

I’ve never seen a judo ‘master’ get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I’m convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna? https://t.co/i4IdOP8ESh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 23, 2018

You’re still with us? Good, because it gets dicier. Lynch didn’t take Rousey’s response lying down. She called Rousey out for getting easily thrown by a random tweet, despite claiming to be a judo master. Lynch ended the tweet by insinuating that Rousey let her MMA friends write her tweets for her, namedropping Shayna Baszler in the process.

Don’t try to name drop me in this attention grab, I’m too busy holding down the division you couldn’t. #ShaynaTwoTime https://t.co/DZ0q6HvExk — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) November 25, 2018

This is where Shayna Baszler came in. The NXT Women’s Champion went in guns blazing, calling out the SmackDown Women’s Champion on her “attention grab.” Baszler even dropped a reference to Lynch’s previous claim that she’s carrying both the men and women’s division in WWE.

The continuing Twitter feud between these ladies could slowly set up what they were teasing since last year—a showdown between WWE’s Four Horsewomen and MMA’s Four Horsewomen. It’s going to be an epic match when it finally happens but for now, a heated Twitter exchange is probably enough.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)